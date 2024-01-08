Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 219431040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Helium One Global Stock Down 10.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.48 million, a PE ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.46.

Helium One Global Company Profile

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 15 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 3,590 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include four prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 910 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 260 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

