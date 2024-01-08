Steph & Co. Has $319,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Steph & Co. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,877,843. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.42. 529,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,436. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $83.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.
The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.79%.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.
