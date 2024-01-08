McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $288.80 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

