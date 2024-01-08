Steph & Co. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Steph & Co. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.5% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 346.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 362.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.09. 224,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,043. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.