SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,276,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 368,170 shares.The stock last traded at $47.86 and had previously closed at $47.77.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.