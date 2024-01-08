Relx (LON:REL) Given New GBX 3,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,270 ($41.64) to GBX 3,300 ($42.02) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.48) to GBX 3,170 ($40.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.27) to GBX 2,860 ($36.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,755.78 ($35.09).
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
