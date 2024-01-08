Relx (LON:REL) Given New GBX 3,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,270 ($41.64) to GBX 3,300 ($42.02) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.48) to GBX 3,170 ($40.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.27) to GBX 2,860 ($36.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,755.78 ($35.09).

Shares of Relx stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.43) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,134 ($39.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,024 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,790.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. Relx has a one year low of GBX 2,307 ($29.38) and a one year high of GBX 3,206 ($40.83). The stock has a market cap of £59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,443.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

