Steph & Co. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Quarry LP boosted its position in Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 93.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 23.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atkore

Atkore Stock Up 1.2 %

ATKR stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.25. 80,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.91 and its 200 day moving average is $145.37. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.99 and a twelve month high of $165.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.17.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.