Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Acquired by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,390 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,409 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $196,471.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,166.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $196,471.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,166.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,319 shares of company stock worth $1,977,608 in the last three months. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Endeavor Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.09. 1,141,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,367. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EDR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Endeavor Group

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

