Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.61. 659,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 140.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

