Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.03

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.03 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 422241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($39.22) to GBX 3,200 ($40.75) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.27) to GBX 2,860 ($36.42) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,898.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Relx by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,672,000 after buying an additional 1,775,648 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Relx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 344,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Relx by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

