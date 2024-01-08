Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $58,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 1,170.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,912,000 after buying an additional 949,869 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth $39,611,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Bentley Systems by 4,616.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,222,000 after buying an additional 635,723 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,931,000 after acquiring an additional 495,852 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSY traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,153,729.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,152 shares of company stock worth $9,848,546 over the last ninety days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

