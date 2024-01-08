Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.18

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 277832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Zymeworks Stock Up 8.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $805.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Zymeworks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 409,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $373,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $1,534,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

