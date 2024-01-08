Steph & Co. Takes $488,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kenvue by 615.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after buying an additional 25,576,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $223,124,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $164,895,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $158,520,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KVUE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,827,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,258,221. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

