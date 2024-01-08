iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lowered by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.84. 3,354,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,950. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.83. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

