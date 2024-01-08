7,499 Shares in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 80.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 180.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $111.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,218. The firm has a market cap of $739.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.80.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBSI. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Barrett Business Services

Insider Activity

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 290 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.