2,970 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ABG traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.52. 26,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,187. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.30 and a 200 day moving average of $220.60.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

