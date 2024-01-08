Steph & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 89.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,176 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,210,000 after buying an additional 1,192,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,522,000 after acquiring an additional 125,407 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,166,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,700,000 after acquiring an additional 424,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $170,330,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

