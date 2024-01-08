Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,589 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,248 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 980,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,451,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,412,000 after acquiring an additional 508,774 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $20,823,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 304,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,764. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 4,279 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 4,279 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,720 shares of company stock worth $122,896. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

