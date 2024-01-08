Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,773 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 67.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of Bruker stock traded up $2.51 on Monday, hitting $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 808,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,565. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.83 million. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

