BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period.

BHP traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $65.97. 1,417,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

