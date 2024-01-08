Steph & Co. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Steph & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.95. The stock had a trading volume of 126,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,808. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.64. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $221.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

