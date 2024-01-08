Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,578 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $5.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.41. The company had a trading volume of 883,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,729. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

