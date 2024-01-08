NEAR Protocol Price Down 10% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.39 or 0.00007301 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.40 billion and approximately $273.46 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00021201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.11901778 USD and is down -10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $212,144,343.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

