TrueUSD Market Cap Reaches $2.19 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $288.92 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,191,213,223 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

