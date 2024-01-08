Inspire Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,433 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 132.4% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,415,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,791,000 after buying an additional 806,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TFS Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,281,000 after buying an additional 482,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 425,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 462.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 319,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $3,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

TFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFSL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.65. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.46 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.88%.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 418.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,497.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,641 shares of company stock worth $1,432,639. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

