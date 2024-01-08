Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in RLI by 129.7% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
RLI Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of RLI traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.89. 30,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.61. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.34. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $149.65.
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
RLI Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.
RLI Company Profile
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
