Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in RLI by 129.7% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

RLI Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RLI traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.89. 30,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.61. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.34. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.