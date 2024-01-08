Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.35 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $2.35 billion and approximately $32.30 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kaspa has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,237,407,865 coins and its circulating supply is 22,237,409,113 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,231,356,414.17668. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.10293518 USD and is down -5.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $27,220,628.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

