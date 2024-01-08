DAO Maker Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.21 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $225.41 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,525,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,184,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

