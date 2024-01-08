Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $793,000 Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPBD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
Upbound Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ UPBD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 83,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.87 and a beta of 2.00. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $36.17.
Upbound Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,057.22%.
Insider Transactions at Upbound Group
In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,278.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Upbound Group Company Profile
Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
