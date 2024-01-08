The Graph (GRT) Market Cap Tops $1.58 Billion

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $94.53 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,792,816,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,364,208,295 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

