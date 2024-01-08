Velas (VLX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.83 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 31% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $78.17 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00021201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,542,934,782 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.