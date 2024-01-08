Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,343 WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in WNS by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WNS. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

WNS Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of WNS stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.07. 102,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,273. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. WNS has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.