BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.1% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,252,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $785.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $738.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $701.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $774.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.