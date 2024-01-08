Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 94,065 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 94,065 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Honeywell International worth $155,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $203.53 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

