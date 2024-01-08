Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $642,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $140,583,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,319,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 98,057.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 473,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after acquiring an additional 472,636 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.98. 145,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,975. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

