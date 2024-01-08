Inspire Advisors LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 1.1% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 166,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
