Inspire Advisors LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 1.1% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 166,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.