Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 73,974 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 479.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,974 shares during the period. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF makes up 0.7% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 4.16% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $930,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:JBBB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,417 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.