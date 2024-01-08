Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.81. The stock had a trading volume of 766,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,000. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $83.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

