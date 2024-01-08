Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 167.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 183.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 185.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 157.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 109.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTH traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $39.49. 28,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,490. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $141.37 million, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $41.91.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

