Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.48. 27,431,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,784,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

