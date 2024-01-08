Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 612 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MXI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.09. 2,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,343. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.28. The company has a market cap of $302.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $74.24 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

