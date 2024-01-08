Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 21,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 76,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $74.73. 9,045,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,629,624. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

