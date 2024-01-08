Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,746 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 62,018 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 97,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,997. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

