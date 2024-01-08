Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 56,064 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,064 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 0.4% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,648,000 after buying an additional 8,888,144 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,591,000 after acquiring an additional 176,445 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,930,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after purchasing an additional 240,344 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

FSK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 862,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,746. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.33. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.46%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

