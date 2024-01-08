Inspire Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGMU. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 164,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 109,754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,433 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 140,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,893 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,487,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGMU traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,810. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

