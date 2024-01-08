Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,240 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.4 %

DAR traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $46.84. 919,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,541. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

