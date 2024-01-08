Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 1,637 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

