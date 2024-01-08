Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 3,425 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CALM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 237,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,121. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $61.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

