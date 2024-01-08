5,386 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $187.83. 4,102,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,083,251. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.26.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

