Inspire Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.00. 54,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,515. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $136.62 and a 52 week high of $221.52.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

